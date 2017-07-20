Germany Warns of New Steps Over Turkey Arrest

Germany said it would take new steps in response to Ankara’s crackdown on human rights activists, including escalating a travel alert, as a feud that has tested relations between the traditional allies deepened.
Source:: World News
Germany said it would take new steps in response to Ankara’s crackdown on human rights activists, including escalating a travel alert, as a feud that has tested relations between the traditional allies deepened.
Source:: World News
Mexico missed a pivotal deadline Wednesday on a stalled anticorruption drive that is the centerpiece …