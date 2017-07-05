Germany Bolsters China Ties as Trump Policies Raise Concern

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and China’s President Xi Jinping pledged to boost economic cooperation between their countries as they met ahead of what is expected to be an unusually tense G-20 summit.
