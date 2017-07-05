Wednesday , 5 July 2017

Germany Bolsters China Ties as Trump Policies Raise Concern

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and China’s President Xi Jinping pledged to boost economic cooperation between their countries as they met ahead of what is expected to be an unusually tense G-20 summit.

Source:: World News

Check Also

Germany Bolsters China Ties as Trump Policies Raise Concern

The Chinese invitation is a response to international calls for Mr. Liu to be allowed …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio