Sunday , 15 October 2017
side

German Towns Filled With Refugees Ask, 'Who Is Integrating Whom?'

Immigration has slowed in Germany, but the lingering effects of more than 1 million refugees is putting communities under stress, pressuring local coffers and feeding concerns about safety, jobs and the quality of education.

Source:: World News

Check Also

German Towns Filled With Refugees Ask, 'Who Is Integrating Whom?'

China’s Communist Party celebrated President Xi Jinping’s anticorruption crackdown and demanded loyalty to the leadership …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio