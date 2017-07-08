G-20 Leaders Set to Reach Compromise on Trade at Summit

World leaders are set to vow to fight protectionism and secure fair trade at the Group of 20 summit, as the world’s major economies sought to defuse President Donald Trump’s threats of unilateral measures.
Source:: World News
World leaders are set to vow to fight protectionism and secure fair trade at the Group of 20 summit, as the world’s major economies sought to defuse President Donald Trump’s threats of unilateral measures.
Source:: World News
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and U.S. President Trump agreed to explore new ways of …