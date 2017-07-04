French Prime Minister Warns of Cuts to Tame Its 'Volcano' of Debt

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday warned that the country is reeling under an “unbearable” debt burden and pledged austerity measures coming under President Emmanuel Macron’s administration.
Source:: World News
Russia is likely to leak hacked government information in an attempt to influence Germany’s election, …