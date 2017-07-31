Free Movement Between U.K. and EU Will End in March 2019, Downing Street Says

The rights of citizens to move between the U.K. and the European Union without a visa will end when the U.K. leaves the bloc, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said, underscoring divisions over future immigration policy.
Source:: World News
