Foreign Direct Investment Into Emerging Markets Seen Falling to Post-Crisis Lows

The Institute of International Finance expects foreign direct investment to slide to its lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis, curbed in part by President Donald Trump’s protectionist trade agenda.
Source:: World News
The Institute of International Finance expects foreign direct investment to slide to its lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis, curbed in part by President Donald Trump’s protectionist trade agenda.
Source:: World News
Europe has spent years constructing an edifice of regulation to curb excessive risk-taking by banks …