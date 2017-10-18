Wednesday , 18 October 2017
For ISIS, Losing Territory Means Losing Revenue

Once the wealthiest terror group in the world, Islamic State is losing lucrative sources of income and its ability to recruit fighters along with the territory in Iraq and Syria that is rapidly slipping from its grip.

