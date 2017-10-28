First Charges Filed in Russia Probe Led by Special Counsel

At least one person was charged in connection with Special Counsel Robert Muller’s criminal investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, according to people familiar with the matter.
Source:: World News
At least one person was charged in connection with Special Counsel Robert Muller’s criminal investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, according to people familiar with the matter.
Source:: World News
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi ordered his forces to halt an advance against Kurdish fighters …