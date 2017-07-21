Friday , 21 July 2017

EU Urges U.S. to Stick to Iran Nuclear Deal After Trump's Criticism

The European Union on Friday pressed the U.S. to stick to the full implementation of sanctions relief spelled out in the Iranian nuclear deal amid growing doubts about the Trump’s administration’s plans.

Source:: World News

Check Also

EU Urges U.S. to Stick to Iran Nuclear Deal After Trump's Criticism

Thousands of Muslims prayed in the streets near a contested shrine in Jerusalem’s Old City …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio