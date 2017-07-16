Sunday , 16 July 2017

EU to Sanction Some Syrians Over Chemical Attacks

The European Union is set to target 16 Syrian scientists and military officers in a new round of sanctions against the Assad regime on Monday, seeking to punish those responsible for chemical weapons attacks against civilians.

Source:: World News

Check Also

EU to Sanction Some Syrians Over Chemical Attacks

Authorities in the Canadian west-coast province of British Columbia issued nearly a dozen evacuation orders …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio