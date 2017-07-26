Wednesday , 26 July 2017

EU Threatens Poland With Sanctions Over Court Overhaul

The European Union threatened to pursue unprecedented sanctions against Poland and said it would trigger legal proceedings against Warsaw’s judicial reforms for breaching the bloc’s rules and eroding the rule of law.

