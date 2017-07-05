EU, Japan Race to Clinch Trade Deal

The European Union and Japan’s leaders will gather in Brussels on Thursday, seeking to announce a sweeping trade deal that would send a strong signal for global cooperation against U.S. protectionism.
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday warned that the country is reeling under an …