Effectiveness of New U.N. Antinuclear Treaty Debated

Advocates say a treaty adopted by the United Nations on Friday represents the first step toward a worldwide ban on nuclear weapons, but the U.S., other nuclear powers and their allies said the move would have no effect.
Source:: World News
