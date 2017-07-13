Thursday , 13 July 2017

ECB's Draghi to Speak at Jackson Hole, Giving Chance to Signal Shift

Mario Draghi’s address at the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole conference is expected to give a further sign of the ECB’s growing confidence in the eurozone economy and its reduced dependence on monetary stimulus.

Source:: World News

