Duterte Declares Marawi Liberated as Philippine Troops Battle Remaining Militants

Philippine soldiers fought to gain control of the last pocket of Marawi controlled by Islamic State-linked militants as President Rodrigo Duterte declared the city liberated from “terrorist influence.”
Source:: World News
Philippine soldiers fought to gain control of the last pocket of Marawi controlled by Islamic State-linked militants as President Rodrigo Duterte declared the city liberated from “terrorist influence.”
Source:: World News
The Australian government returned coal to the heart of its energy policy, after blaming blackouts …