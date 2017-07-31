Disrupted Terror Plot Leads to Security Snarls at Australian Airports

Security lines stretched out the doors at Australia’s major airports as travelers faced tighter screening after police thwarted an alleged plot by Islamist-inspired militants to bring down a commercial airliner over the weekend.
Source:: World News
Security lines stretched out the doors at Australia’s major airports as travelers faced tighter screening after police thwarted an alleged plot by Islamist-inspired militants to bring down a commercial airliner over the weekend.
Source:: World News
Trump administration officials urged China and other nations to band together to confront North Korea …