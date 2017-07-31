Monday , 31 July 2017

Disrupted Terror Plot Leads to Security Snarls at Australian Airports

Security lines stretched out the doors at Australia’s major airports as travelers faced tighter screening after police thwarted an alleged plot by Islamist-inspired militants to bring down a commercial airliner over the weekend.

Source:: World News

