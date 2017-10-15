Sunday , 15 October 2017
side

Death Toll Tops 200 in Weekend Bombings in Somalia

The death toll from twin bombings in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu climbed above 200 over the weekend, making it one of the deadliest attacks in the country since an Islamist insurgency started a decade ago.

Source:: World News

Check Also

Death Toll Tops 200 in Weekend Bombings in Somalia

Immigration has slowed in Germany, but the lingering effects of more than 1 million refugees …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio