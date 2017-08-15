Tuesday , 15 August 2017

Death Toll in Sierra Leone Mudslides Expected to Rise

The death toll from massive mudslides in Sierra Leone’s capital was certain to rise as bodies washed up on a beach and workers searched for an untold number of people buried in their homes.

Source:: World News

Check Also

Death Toll in Sierra Leone Mudslides Expected to Rise

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the celebrations of the country’s Independence Day, 70 years …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio