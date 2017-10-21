Czechs Dump the Political Establishment in Favor of a Magnate

The Czech Republic’s second-richest citizen, who has pledged to upend the country’s constitutional order and boost executive authority, won a legislative election, setting the stage for a difficult coalition-building phase.
Source:: World News
The Czech Republic’s second-richest citizen, who has pledged to upend the country’s constitutional order and boost executive authority, won a legislative election, setting the stage for a difficult coalition-building phase.
Source:: World News
Alliance navies exercise with equipment to latch onto disabled submarines and bring trapped sailors to …