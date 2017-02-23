Thursday , 23 February 2017
side

Critic of Philippine President Arrested on Drug Charges

Sen. Leila de Lima, who has criticized President Rodrigo Duterte’s often bloody antidrug drive, said she is innocent of charges that she took money from drug dealers to fund her senatorial campaign.

Source:: World News

Check Also

Critic of Philippine President Arrested on Drug Charges

A U.S. diplomatic overture to Mexico faced a make-or-break day, with relations on the rocks …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio