Communists Set to Extend Xi Jinping's China Leadership

China’s Communist Party celebrated President Xi Jinping’s anticorruption crackdown and demanded loyalty to the leadership as it prepares for its congress meeting, expected to grant Mr. Xi another five-year term.
Syrian government forces recaptured the strategic city of Mayadeen from Islamic State, the state media …