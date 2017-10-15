Sunday , 15 October 2017
Communists Set to Extend Xi Jinping's China Leadership

China’s Communist Party celebrated President Xi Jinping’s anticorruption crackdown and demanded loyalty to the leadership as it prepares for its congress meeting, expected to grant Mr. Xi another five-year term.

