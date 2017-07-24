Chinese Fighter Forces U.S. Plane to Take Evasive Maneuvers

A U.S. Navy reconnaissance plane was forced to take evasive action to avoid a possible mid-air collision after a Chinese jet fighter came within 300 feet of the American aircraft over the East China Sea, U.S. officials said.
Source:: World News
