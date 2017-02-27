Chinese Diplomat Meets Trump, Holds White House Talks

China’s top diplomat briefly met President Donald Trump on Monday during a visit to Washington that comes as the two countries move to improve relations roiled by Mr. Trump’s harsh campaign stances toward Beijing.
