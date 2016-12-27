China's Cyber Strategy Stresses Securing Infrastructure

China’s internet regulator issued the country’s first cyber strategy, emphasizing the necessity of securing critical infrastructure and the government’s right to control cyberspace in Chinese territory.
Source:: World News
China’s internet regulator issued the country’s first cyber strategy, emphasizing the necessity of securing critical infrastructure and the government’s right to control cyberspace in Chinese territory.
Source:: World News
Rescue workers recovered the flight-data recorder from the Russian military aircraft that crashed into the …