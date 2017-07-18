China's Censors Can Erase Images in Chats During Transmission

China’s internet censors have demonstrated a new strength—the ability to delete images in one-on-one chats as they are being transmitted, making them disappear before receivers see them.
Source:: World News
China’s internet censors have demonstrated a new strength—the ability to delete images in one-on-one chats as they are being transmitted, making them disappear before receivers see them.
Source:: World News
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has asked Congress to extend martial law over the southern island …