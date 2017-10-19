Thursday , 19 October 2017
side

China's Bright Economic Future Is Bound Up in the Past

President Xi Jinping this week lauded China’s transition to high-quality growth, but for now smokestack industries carry the economy—and much-touted efforts to relieve long-term ills are running into short-term reality.

Source:: World News

Check Also

China's Bright Economic Future Is Bound Up in the Past

New Zealand finally has a government, with Labour leader Jacinda Ardern securing the backing of …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio