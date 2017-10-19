China's Bright Economic Future Is Bound Up in the Past

President Xi Jinping this week lauded China’s transition to high-quality growth, but for now smokestack industries carry the economy—and much-touted efforts to relieve long-term ills are running into short-term reality.
President Xi Jinping this week lauded China's transition to high-quality growth, but for now smokestack industries carry the economy—and much-touted efforts to relieve long-term ills are running into short-term reality.
