Wednesday , 12 July 2017

China's Bid to Curb Its Booming Housing Market Has Only Made It Hotter

The more China tries to rein in its roaring housing market, the more obsessed people get about buying. Stressed about the prospect of being left behind, many are borrowing heavily, believing prices will continue to rise.

Source:: World News

Check Also

China's Bid to Curb Its Booming Housing Market Has Only Made It Hotter

NATO and Russian pilots are reviving a Cold War contest of nerves, raising concerns that …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio