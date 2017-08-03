Thursday , 3 August 2017

China Pushes Back on U.S. Accusations on Trade, Urges Cooperation

China defended its protection of intellectual property and called on the U.S. to remain cooperative on trade, as the Trump administration considers taking a harder line with Beijing.

