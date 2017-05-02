China Keeps a Wary Eye on Trump's Tax-Cut Plan

China, which has tried for years to reduce business costs, is worried that Trump’s tax proposals will set back its global competitiveness and spur companies to invest in the U.S. instead of China.
Source:: World News
China, which has tried for years to reduce business costs, is worried that Trump’s tax proposals will set back its global competitiveness and spur companies to invest in the U.S. instead of China.
Source:: World News
Italy’s former prime minister Matteo Renzi has won a leadership contest to head the left-leaning …