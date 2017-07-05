China Invites Foreign Doctors to Treat Dissident Liu Xiaobo

The Chinese invitation is a response to international calls for Mr. Liu to be allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate is suffering from late-stage liver cancer.
