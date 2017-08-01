China Hits Out at U.S. Over North Korea

China’s ambassador to the United Nations lashed out at the U.S. over North Korea, saying Washington was ratcheting up tensions with Pyongyang and violating Security Council resolutions calling for restraint and dialogue.
Source:: World News
