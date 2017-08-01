Monday , 31 July 2017

China Factory Activity Loses Momentum, Signaling Possible Economic Slowdown

A gauge of China’s manufacturing activity fell more than expected in July, offering a sign of an anticipated slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy after a strong start to the year.

Source:: World News

Check Also

China Factory Activity Loses Momentum, Signaling Possible Economic Slowdown

When folks in Washington end a summer filled with White House hijinks and an inconclusive …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio