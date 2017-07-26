Wednesday , 26 July 2017

Charlie Gard's Parents Agree to Take Him to Hospice Care

Charlie Gard’s parents agreed to take their gravely ill baby to a hospice to die, as a judge granted them a chance to try to find a medical team who would give them more time to spend with him there in his final days.

Source:: World News

