side

Chaos Swells Amid Police Strike in Brazil State

Violence and looting sparked by a police strike in Brazil’s Espírito Santo state entered a fifth straight day Wednesday, raising concerns that chaos could spread and threaten government austerity measures.

Source:: World News

Check Also

Chaos Swells Amid Police Strike in Brazil State

A massive fire swept through a shantytown in Manila on Tuesday, raging for 10 hours …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio