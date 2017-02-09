Central Banker Warns Trump Policies Could Harm U.S.

The head of New Zealand’s central bank warned of a possible inflation shock in the U.S. and much higher interest rates should President Donald Trump roll out a program of protectionist trade policies.
Source:: World News
The head of New Zealand’s central bank warned of a possible inflation shock in the U.S. and much higher interest rates should President Donald Trump roll out a program of protectionist trade policies.
Source:: World News
Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, a former Somali prime minister and dual Somalia-U.S. citizen, was elected president …