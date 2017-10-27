Catholic Hospital Group Offers to Help Mental Patients End Their Lives

The Brothers of Charity chain of Catholic psychiatric hospitals in Belgium is granting euthanasia to non-terminal patients, defying the Vatican and deepening a challenge to the church’s commitment to a constant moral code.
Source:: World News
The Brothers of Charity chain of Catholic psychiatric hospitals in Belgium is granting euthanasia to non-terminal patients, defying the Vatican and deepening a challenge to the church’s commitment to a constant moral code.
Source:: World News
South Korea is pushing the U.S. to allow it to take control of its own …