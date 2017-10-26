Thursday , 26 October 2017
Catalan Parliament Readies Response to Madrid

Catalonia’s leader said the regional parliament will decide Friday on how to respond to Spain’s imminent move to impose direct rule on the restive region, as the separatist movement struggles to reconcile internal divisions.

