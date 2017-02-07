Candidate for German Chancellor Finds a Rallying Cry: Trump

Martin Schulz, a Social Democrat, says the U.S. president’s attacks on Europe are an attack on Germany. In a time of Trumpism, he says, it is time for ‘value-based cooperation’ among the democracies of Europe.
Source:: World News
Martin Schulz, a Social Democrat, says the U.S. president’s attacks on Europe are an attack on Germany. In a time of Trumpism, he says, it is time for ‘value-based cooperation’ among the democracies of Europe.
Source:: World News
The rebuke by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his most strident so far against the new U.S. …