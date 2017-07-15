Canada's Trudeau Eyes Lumber Deal With U.S.

Canada is working toward cutting a deal with the U.S. to end the latest trade row over lumber before it enters into talks to revamp the North American Free-Trade Agreement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.
Source:: World News
Canada is working toward cutting a deal with the U.S. to end the latest trade row over lumber before it enters into talks to revamp the North American Free-Trade Agreement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.
Source:: World News
The Australian government plans to force technology companies to crack encrypted messages sent by people …