Monday , 14 August 2017

Canada Wants to Make Nafta More 'Progressive'

Canada will enter talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with a goal to seek exemptions from Washington’s Buy America directives, and push for stronger labor and environmental standards in the pact.

Source:: World News

