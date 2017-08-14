Canada Wants to Make Nafta More 'Progressive'

Canada will enter talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with a goal to seek exemptions from Washington’s Buy America directives, and push for stronger labor and environmental standards in the pact.
Source:: World News
Canada will enter talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with a goal to seek exemptions from Washington’s Buy America directives, and push for stronger labor and environmental standards in the pact.
Source:: World News
China is banning imports of North Korean coal, iron and seafood, starting Tuesday, in a …