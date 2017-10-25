Wednesday , 25 October 2017
Brazilian President Expected to Be Released From Hospital

Brazilian President Michel Temer was hospitalized Wednesday in the capital of Brasília and undergoing tests after feeling “discomfort” earlier in the day, a presidential spokesman said.

