Wednesday , 2 August 2017

Brazil President Michel Temer Beats Back Corruption Charges

Brazil’s Congress rejected bribery charges against President Michel Temer, preventing his case from going to trial at the Supreme Court and averting a third change of power in less than two years.

Source:: World News

Check Also

Brazil President Michel Temer Beats Back Corruption Charges

Paul Kagame is certain to secure a third term in Rwanda’s presidential election on Friday, …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio