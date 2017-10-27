Friday , 27 October 2017
side

Australian Government Loses Majority After Court Ousts Dual-Citizen Lawmakers

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s conservative government has lost its majority grip on power after judges ousted five lawmakers—including the country’s deputy leader—because they ran afoul of an obscure constitutional rule.

Source:: World News

Check Also

Australian Government Loses Majority After Court Ousts Dual-Citizen Lawmakers

American Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he told Pakistani officials that the U.S. will …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio