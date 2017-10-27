Australian Government Loses Majority After Court Ousts Dual-Citizen Lawmakers

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s conservative government has lost its majority grip on power after judges ousted five lawmakers—including the country’s deputy leader—because they ran afoul of an obscure constitutional rule.
Source:: World News
