Friday , 23 December 2016
Australia Disrupts 'Terrorist Plot' Timed for Christmas

Authorities disrupted plans inspired by Islamic State to explode devices in central Melbourne on or around Christmas Day, with a railway station and a cathedral among possible targets.

