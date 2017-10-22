Sunday , 22 October 2017
side

Argentine Voters Seen Increasing President's Sway Over Congress

Argentines went to the polls in a midterm election expected to increase President Mauricio Macri’s sway over Congress, easing the path to new tax cuts and other market-friendly policies.

Source:: World News

Check Also

Argentine Voters Seen Increasing President's Sway Over Congress

As the Trump administration aims to cut taxes for businesses, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio