Monday , 14 August 2017

Argentine President's Coalition Gets Strong Support in Primary

Argentine President Mauricio Macri got an unexpectedly strong show of support in a nonbinding primary election, dealing a setback to former President Cristina Kirchner’s plans for a comeback.

