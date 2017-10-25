Airlines Warn U.S.-Bound Passengers of Additional Screening

Airlines are warnings U.S.-bound passengers they may be subject to interviews before boarding their flight as part of stepped up screening requirements Washington is demanding because of continued terrorism concerns.
Source:: World News
Airlines are warnings U.S.-bound passengers they may be subject to interviews before boarding their flight as part of stepped up screening requirements Washington is demanding because of continued terrorism concerns.
Source:: World News
A referendum that Iraqi Kurds hoped would advance their quest for independence has instead dashed …