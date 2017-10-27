Thursday , 26 October 2017
side

Administration Begins to Implement Russia Sanctions Under New Law

The Trump administration sent Congress a list of entities linked to the defense and intelligence arms of the Russian government, an initial step toward imposing sanctions targeting Moscow.

Source:: World News

Check Also

Administration Begins to Implement Russia Sanctions Under New Law

While many European Union leaders want to punish Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whom they …

Leave a Reply

© 2014 BAS Broadcasting Ohio