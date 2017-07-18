CINDRA & JEN SWIM FOR MAKE-A-WISH 2017

The start of the 23rd year of the Make-A-Wish Kellys Island Benefit Swim has begun!

Sunday, August 6th they will be swimming into Portside Marina between 11:30-noon with a party to follow and free food donated by Dockers and area restaurants. For this year, they will keep a “Keep a True Course” on their swim around the west side of Kelleys Island. Starting at the State Park to Portside Marina.

For those ready to support the cause, don’t forget the Golf Cart Poker Run on Sat. August 5th. Registration will be at 10 AM at Dockers Restaurant, $10 per hand with no limit to how many hands would like to play. It will end at KI Winery & Cantina. All sorts of games & raffles including 50/50, gift baskets, wine ring toss, and more.

MEET THE KIDS WHO HOPE TO HAVE THEIR WISH GRANTED:

Storm



Storm is 10 years old from Whitehouse, Ohio. Although he is fighting Nodular Lymphocyte Predominant Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Storm loves to go on adventures with his family, play games that involve building, and more.

He is one positive kid that can’t be slowed down.Inspired by his love of Star Wars, his wish is to go to Disney World and become a Storm trooper.

Will



Will is 6 years old from Saint Mary’s, Ohio. Although he is diagnosed of Epilepsy, that does not stop will from being inspired and an imaginative dreamer. Will loves building, working on puzzles, and even making his own music.

His wish is to go to Lego Land so that he can be in a park with all of his favorite things, Legos.

HERE’S HOW YOU CAN HELP:

MAKE CHECKS OUT TO: MAKE A WISH FOUNDATION

•US Bank, 205 W. Perkins Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870.

•Kelleys Island Benefit Swim, Attn: Cindra & Jeni, PO Box 517, Kelleys Island, OH 43438

•drop off donations at Portside Marina, 116 W. Lakeshore Dr., Kelleys Island.

Last year Cindra Miekle & Jeni Hammond raised and donated $33,100! The most that has ever been raised for Make-A-Wish granting for wishes!

PICTURES FROM THE APPROACH TO KELLEYS, courtesy of Cindra Mielke:

Call (419) 746-2668 for more information.

CLICK HERE TO GO TO THE KELLEYS ISLAND MAKE-A-WISH BENEFIT WEEKEND